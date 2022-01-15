Kazakh President Tokayev orders creation of special operations forces in wake of mass protests

After weeks of protests and unrest in the country, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev instructed the country's National Security Council to accelerate efforts to establish a Special Operations Force, reported Sputnik. "Kassym-Jomart Tokayev instructed the Secretary of the Security Council to speed up work on the creation of special operations forces and submit specific proposals for reforming the national security system," Sputnik reported citing the presidential press service as said in a statement on Saturday.

The law enforcement agencies have also been ordered by the President to undertake an investigation and establish the exact number of civilian casualties caused by the unrest. President Tokayev went on to stress the importance of preventing violation of the rights of citizens during anti-terrorist operations.

Kazakhstan witnessed large-scale protests in recent weeks over the hike in gas prices and it forced the cabinet to resign. With the worsening situation, President Tokayev invited Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) forces in the country to control the situation. The CSTO forces left Kazakhstan on Friday and the country's situation is turning back to normal. (ANI)

