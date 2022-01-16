Indian, Russian navies conduct passing exercise in Arabian Sea

Indian Navy and Russian Federation Navy conducted a passing exercise in the Arabian Sea. Indian Navy's indigenously designed and built guided missile destroyer INS Kochi and Russian Federation Navy's destroyer Admiral Tributs were involved in the exercise that showcased cohesiveness and interoperability, Navy said on Sunday.

"#IndianNavy's indigenously designed & built guided missile destroyer, #INSKochi, exercised with Russian Federation Navy (RuFN) ship Admiral Tributs in #ArabianSea. The exercise showcased cohesiveness & #interoperability b/n the two navies. #BridgesofFriendship @mod_russia," tweeted spokesperson of the Indian Navy.

Indian Navy's exercises with Admiral Tributs in Arabian Sea is a continuation of growing Indo-Russian strategic co-operation as envisaged during Russian President Putin's visit to India last December. (ANI)

