Left Menu

Political change visible in Pakistan against fragile Imran Khan govt

Political change is visible in Pakistan with the sudden outburst by Defence Minister Pervez Khattak against federal Minister Hammad Azhar and Prime Minister Imran Khan at the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI ) Parliamentary party meeting.

ANI | Islamabad | Updated: 16-01-2022 18:18 IST | Created: 16-01-2022 18:18 IST
Political change visible in Pakistan against fragile Imran Khan govt
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Political change is visible in Pakistan with the sudden outburst by Defence Minister Pervez Khattak against federal Minister Hammad Azhar and Prime Minister Imran Khan at the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI ) Parliamentary party meeting. Pervez Khattak could pose a potential threat to the Leader of the House and Prime Minister Imran Khan in the near future as he enjoys the support of 80 lawmakers in the lower house for a change within the house, according to the Nation.

Further, Pervez Khattak denied any differences; a day after his mysterious absence from the national security policy launch has given strength to reports of serious cracks within the ruling party. If both Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz and Pakistan People's Party are unable to forge any unity for moving no trust motion then Pervez Khattak would move forward and take away his loyal MPs with him by making a forward bloc which would pose the biggest challenge to the survival of Imran Khan Khan in the parliament, according to the Nation.

Imran Khan is gradually losing the support of his allies in the parliament as well. In the parliamentary party meeting, allies also complained about the mini-budget and wanted the Prime Minister to review it. Winds of changes are not restricted to Islamabad alone and it's reaching Karachi and Peshawar within no time. More voices such as Noor Alam Khan would appear in both houses of the Parliament, which are clear indicators that Member of Parliaments wants the change of the leader of the house of their party, according to the Nation. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
All hostages safely released from standoff at Texas synagogue

All hostages safely released from standoff at Texas synagogue

 Global
2
UPDATE 1-Tsunami observed in American Samoa following volcanic activity in Tonga

UPDATE 1-Tsunami observed in American Samoa following volcanic activity in T...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Indonesia's sweeping restructuring of science sector faces criticism; Anemia in astronauts could be a challenge for space missions and more

Science News Roundup: Indonesia's sweeping restructuring of science sector f...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Indonesia's sweeping restructuring of science sector faces criticism; NASA begins process of bringing new space telescope into focus and more

Science News Roundup: Indonesia's sweeping restructuring of science sector f...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022