China's Tianjin reports 33 new local COVID-19 cases

The northern Chinese city of Tianjin has reported 33 locally-transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases on Saturday amid the emergence of the Omicron COVID-19 variant cases in the country. Among 33 locally-transmitted cases, six were earlier identified as asymptomatic carriers, Xinhua reported citing city's health authority as saying on Sunday.

It further reported that as of Saturday, 214 locally-transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases and 22 asymptomatic carriers were found in the latest epidemic resurgence, said the municipal health commission. Meanwhile, China's capital Beijing has reported its first locally transmitted infection of Omicron variant, Global Times reported on Sunday.

The Chinese states media further reported citing Beijing authorities that they have confirmed that a new local COVID-19 case reported on Saturday belongs to the Omicron strain. The infection comes less than three weeks before the Winter Olympic Games' opening ceremony on February 4, and around two weeks before the start of the Lunar New Year celebrations in China. (ANI)

