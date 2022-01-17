China's reluctance to export chemical fertilizer creates a crisis in Nepal

Nepal is facing a shortage of chemical fertilizer due to the reluctance of China to supply the important agricultural component despite an agreement between the two sides. Nepal is an agricultural country, where agriculture is a key sector in income and employment generation and accounts for nearly one-third of the national GDP.

China's policy to tighten the export of chemical fertilizer has adversely affected Nepal's farmers, according to a report published in Nepal's media outlet Khabarhub. The curb on the export of fertilizer has been placed on the pretext of "less production". This decision comes after China tightened exports of chemical fertilizers to Nepal by issuing a circular in October last year.

The report in the Nepali outlet stated that country's farmers are facing an acute shortage of chemical fertilizers due to China's unilateral decision. Reportedly, the farmers cultivating wheat and commercial vegetables are returning empty-handed even after waiting in line for hours at local cooperatives.

According to farmers, their issue would get resolved if Beijing ensured a steady supply of fertilizer as stipulated in the agreement. Initially, public sector enterprise Agricultural Inputs Company Limited had tendered for 10,000 tons of urea.

The transportation company Silk Transport had won the bid to supply chemical fertilizer. But merely 1,465 tons of manure have entered Nepal from China in September 2021. China has yet to send the remaining 8,535 tons to Nepal, according to Khabarhub. Nepal had reached an agreement with China's Qinghai Yantianhuan International Fertilizer Ltd. to supply fertilizer to Nepal. However, due to Beijing's latest policy, the imported goods of Silk Transport are stuck in various places in China.

Nepal's Agriculture Ministry has taken a diplomatic initiative after Nepali suppliers complained that even the excrement allotted for Nepal could not come out in the Chinese industry. China has not yet responded to the matter. (ANI)

