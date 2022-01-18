Pakistan: Several injured in blast in Balochistan province
Several people were injured in a blast in Pakistan's Balochistan province on Tuesday, according to media reports.
ANI | Balochistan | Updated: 18-01-2022 16:37 IST | Created: 18-01-2022 16:37 IST
- Country:
- Pakistan
Citing railway officials, Xinhua news agency reported that four compartments of a passenger train were derailed, following the blast.
Further details are awaited. (ANI)
