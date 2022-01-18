Left Menu

Denis Alipov appointed as new Russian Ambassador to India

Denis Alipov, a career diplomat and dedicated India specialist with decades-long experience in this country, has been appointed as new Russian Ambassador to India, said the Russian Embassy in India on Tuesday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-01-2022 17:56 IST | Created: 18-01-2022 17:56 IST
Denis Alipov, New Russian Ambassador to India. Image Credit: ANI
He will succeed Ambassador Nikolay Kudashev.

Taking to Twitter the Russian Embassy in India said "Denis Alipov, a career diplomat and dedicated #India specialist with decades-long experience in this country has been appointed a new Russian Ambassador to India. He will succeed Amb. Nikolay Kudashev shortly." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

