Pak media bodies slam minister Fawad Chaudhry for sharing 'fake news' on revenues

ANI | Islamabad | Updated: 18-01-2022 20:29 IST | Created: 18-01-2022 20:29 IST
Pakistan Information Minister Fawad Chaudhary . Image Credit: ANI
Islamabad [Pakistan], January 18 ( ANI): Media bodies based in slammed Pakistan Minister Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry for sharing 'fake news' on revenues. Top media organisations of Pakistan have slammed Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry's claim that media revenues had increased by 600 per cent between 2018 and 2021, according to Express Tribune.

In a joint statement issued late Monday, media associations including All Pakistan Newspapers Society (APNS), Council of Pakistan Newspaper Editors (CPNE), and Pakistan Broadcasters Association (PBA) took serious notice of Fawad Chaudhry's tweet and termed it "baseless and incorrect". The original source has also already clarified that the figures were printed erroneously due to a technical error.

Further, the statement labelled the minister's tweet as a "classic example of fake news". The statement further added that spreading deliberate disinformation is a classic example of fake news which the minister himself has displayed.

The media bodies also demanded the minister to withdraw his tweet at the earliest, according to Express Tribune. (ANI)

