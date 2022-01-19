Pak responsible for the mess in Afghanistan

Pakistan is primarily responsible for the mess in Afghanistan and until and unless Afghanistan is freed from the malign influence and interference of Pakistan, even the best-intentioned aid and relief program will fail, reported Times of Israel. Ever since the Taliban took over Afghanistan, the country is collapsing into hunger, widespread unemployment, a complete fallout of the judicial system, an exodus of all qualified and educated people and total administrative chaos and all this is to be blamed on Pakistan.

The Pakistanis since around 2004 were actively involved in fuelling the Islamist insurgency in Afghanistan especially with the help of the internationally forbidden Haqqani Network, said Fabien Baussart, President of Center of Political and Foreign Affairs (CPFA). Notably, the Haqqanis were closely linked not just with Al Qaeda and also with other international Islamist terror groups from China to Chechnya.

These terror groups never really bothered the Pakistanis as they believe they can control these groups easily. The Pakistanis ensured that the Haqqani Network was inserted into the top Taliban hierarchy and so they can literally treat Afghanistan as a fifth province.

To strengthen the foothold in Afghanistan, Pakistanis are eager to route aid, funds, project finance through Islamabad, said Baussart. Not only the global community but also the Organization of the Islamic Corporation (OIC) countries do not have much faith in Pakistan and thus it is not ready to trust Pakistan and has decided to route its assistance through the Islamic Development Bank.

The international community would be willing to extend a helping hand to Afghans and work with the Taliban regime however, first it needs to ensure that the links between Taliban and Pakistan are cut else the radical approach of Pakistan will end up making a worse situation in Afghanistan. (ANI)

