US expects to nominate Ambassador to Ukraine: Blinken

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Wednesday that he expects that the ambassador to Ukraine will be nominated soon.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 19-01-2022 20:55 IST | Created: 19-01-2022 20:55 IST
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken (file image). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Washington [US], January 19 (ANI/Sputnik): US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Wednesday that he expects that the ambassador to Ukraine will be nominated soon. "I would anticipate that the nomination will be forthcoming very shortly," Blinken said during his visit to Kiev.

Blinken also said that the United States will update Ukraine on the outcomes of his upcoming meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in Geneva and discuss next steps. The two top diplomats will meet on Friday.

"We will brief our Ukrainian partners shortly after the meeting in Geneva as well and discuss next steps," Blinken said. (ANI/Sputnik)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

