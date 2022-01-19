PM Modi, his Mauritius counterpart Jugnauth to virtually inaugurate India-assisted infrastructure projects tomorrow

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Prime Minister of Mauritius Pravind Kumar Jugnauth on Thursday will jointly inaugurate the India-assisted Social Housing Units project in Mauritius virtually.

"The two dignitaries will also launch the Civil Service College and 8MW Solar PV Farm projects in Mauritius that are being undertaken under India's development support," the MEA statement read.

Furthermore, an agreement on extending a USD 190 million Line of Credit (LoC) from India to Mauritius for the Metro Express Project and other infrastructure projects and MoU on the implementation of Small Development Projects will also be exchanged. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)