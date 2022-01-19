Left Menu

Afghanistan wants independent foreign policy despite hoping for outside financial support

Kabul wishes to have independent foreign policy despite hoping for outside financial support as stated by Afghanistan's Deputy Prime Minister Abdul Salaam Hanafi on Wednesday.

ANI | Kabul | Updated: 19-01-2022 22:37 IST | Created: 19-01-2022 22:37 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Afghanistan

Kabul wishes to have independent foreign policy despite hoping for outside financial support as stated by Afghanistan's Deputy Prime Minister Abdul Salaam Hanafi on Wednesday. Abdul Salaam Hanafi said during the first-ever Economic Conference conveyed by Taliban that Kabul wants to have an economy dependent on foreign aid and will strive to arrange annual budgets from their domestic resources, according to Khaama Press News.

Meanwhile, Taliban's acting Minister of Finance, Hidayatullah Badri said that the current annual budget is less but added that they are trying to increase the amount of money from domestic resources and they also have developments in this regard. Earlier, Taliban Prime Minister Mullah Muhammad Hassan Akhund asked the Islamic countries to prove their independence and take the lead in recognizing the interim government of Afghanistan.

The conference was named "Economy of Afghanistan", was held in the office of the Prime Minister (ARG), and was telecast live on the state-run RTA channel on Wednesday, January 19, 2022, according to Khaama Press News. (ANI)

