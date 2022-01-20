Broad-based government only solution for Afghanistan's peace, says Iran PresidentIran

Left Menu

Iranian President Ibrahim Raisi on Wednesday said that stability and durable peace in Afghanistan require the formation of an inclusive government in the country to address the challenges.

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi . Image Credit: ANI
Iranian President Ibrahim Raisi on Wednesday said that stability and durable peace in Afghanistan require the formation of an inclusive government in the country to address the challenges. Iranian President Ibrahim Raisi says that stability and durable peace in Afghanistan require the formation of an inclusive government in the country to address the challenges, according to Tolo News.

Raisi made the remarks during his meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow on Wednesday. The Iranian Foreign Ministry in a statement quoted Raisi as saying the inclusion of all ethnic and political groups in the government is needed for security and stability in Afghanistan.

"Formation of a broad-based government with the participation of all groups is the only way for stability and durable security in Afghanistan," the Russian foreign ministry said quoting Raisi. Putin also commented on Afghanistan, saying the situation in Kabul is worrisome.

"Now, of course, both you and we are concerned about the current situation in Afghanistan. I would like to discuss all these questions with you and find out your position on these issues," Putin told Raisi as they met, as reported by Tolo News. The formation of an inclusive government in Afghanistan has been called for by many regional countries at various meetings, as well as by the international community in general, as mentioned by Tolo News. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

