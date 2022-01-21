Left Menu

Pakistan: 15 judges, 58 staff members test positive for COVID-19 in Islamabad

A total of 15 judges and 58 staff members of the district courts in Islamabad have tested positive for COVID-19, ARY News reported on Friday.

21-01-2022
A total of 15 judges and 58 staff members of the district courts in Islamabad have tested positive for COVID-19, ARY News reported on Friday. Pakistan is currently facing its fifth deadly wave of coronavirus, and Omicron variant cases are rising in the country.

Amid this outbreak, 15 judges along with five dozen staff members working in the lower courts have been infected. After the detection of multiple cases, the East and West courts at the district courts building have been closed for the hearing.

The judges and employees have been quarantined, and the local administration will disinfect the judges' and staff members' courts in the meanwhile. Pakistan registered 7,678 COVID cases in the last 24 hours, the highest daily figure since the start of the pandemic in 2020, official data showed on Friday.

With the emergence of fresh cases, the countrywide tally of cases has jumped to 1,353,479. (ANI)

