Left Menu

Ukraine to send 45 athletes to Beijing for Winter Olympics despite West's boycott

Ukraine will send 45 athletes to Beijing for the 2022 Winter Olympics despite the West's boycott.

ANI | Kyiv | Updated: 22-01-2022 08:00 IST | Created: 22-01-2022 08:00 IST
Ukraine to send 45 athletes to Beijing for Winter Olympics despite West's boycott
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

Ukraine will send 45 athletes to Beijing for the 2022 Winter Olympics despite the West's boycott. The National Olympic Committee of Ukraine on Friday said that the Ukrainian athletes will compete in 12 sports, namely biathlon, bobsleigh, Alpine skiing, Nordic combined, cross-country skiing, luge, snowboard, ski jumping, figure skating, skeleton, freestyle skiing and short track speed skating, Xinhua reported.

For the first time in the history of the Winter Games, Ukraine will attend the mixed freestyle skiing and women's bobsleigh competitions, as per Xinhua. It further stated that the Ukrainian delegation to the upcoming Games will also include 26 coaches, 10 doctors and massage therapists, as well as seven technical staff.

The Games are scheduled for February 4-20, 2022. The announcement comes after the event follows a boycott announced by Western countries.

The US, Britain, Australia, and Canada have announced a diplomatic boycott of the event, while North Korea was the latest country to pull out, citing the pandemic. Though athletes from around the world will travel to compete in the four-yearly event, no dignitaries from these western countries are expected to watch the games.

Western countries ranging from the US have boycotted the Beijing Olympics citing China's poor human rights record in the recent past ranging from actions against Uyghurs and Tibetians. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cadila re-appoints Sharvil P Patel as MD for another five-year term

Cadila re-appoints Sharvil P Patel as MD for another five-year term

 India
2
US Domestic News Roundup: Bipartisan U.S. Senate group discusses scaled-back elections bill; Biden's immigration goals fade after setbacks at the U.S.-Mexico border and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Bipartisan U.S. Senate group discusses scaled-back...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Study casts doubt on reliability of rapid antigen tests in kids; COVID transmission through breastmilk unlikely; New York Mayor Adams to receive first paycheck in cryptocurrency and more

Science News Roundup: Study casts doubt on reliability of rapid antigen test...

 Global
4
Free State records highest pass rate of learners in 2021 NSC exams

Free State records highest pass rate of learners in 2021 NSC exams

 South Africa

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022