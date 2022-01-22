Left Menu

6.0-magnitude earthquake hits Philippines

An earthquake with a magnitude of 6.0 hit 231 km SE of Sarangani, Philippines at 02

ANI | Manila | Updated: 22-01-2022 09:40 IST | Created: 22-01-2022 09:40 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
Manila [Philippines], January 22 (ANI/Xinhua): An earthquake with a magnitude of 6.0 hit 231 km SE of Sarangani, Philippines at 02:26:13 GMT on Saturday, the U.S. Geological Survey said.

The epicentre, with a depth of 23.99 km, was initially determined to be at 3.6951 degrees north latitude and 126.6747 degrees east longitude. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

