6.0 magnitude quake hits Alaska
An earthquake of magnitude 6.0 occurred near Andreanof islands, Alaska on Saturday as per the National Center for Seismology.
ANI | Juneau | Updated: 22-01-2022 11:43 IST | Created: 22-01-2022 11:43 IST
"Earthquake of Magnitude:6.0, Occurred on 22-01-2022, 10:47:11 IST, Lat: 53.37 & Long: -166.86, Depth: 94 Km ,Location: 681km ENE of andreanof islands,Alaska", tweeted the National Center for Seismology. (ANI)
