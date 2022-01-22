Left Menu

Chief of German Navy believes Crimea will never come back to Ukraine

The head of the German navy, Vice Adm. Kay-Achim Schonbach, expressed his belief that Crimea would never return to Ukraine despite Kiev's attempts to put pressure on Moscow.

ANI | Berlin | Updated: 22-01-2022 17:35 IST | Created: 22-01-2022 17:35 IST
Chief of German Navy believes Crimea will never come back to Ukraine
Chief of the German navy, Vice Admiral Kay-Achim Schonbach. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Germany

Berlin [Germany], January 22 (ANI/Sputnik): The head of the German navy, Vice Admiral Kay-Achim Schonbach, expressed his belief that Crimea would never return to Ukraine despite Kiev's attempts to put pressure on Moscow. "The Crimea does not exist, and it will never come back," Schonbach said at a conference hosted by India's Manohar Parrikar Institute for Defence Studies and Analyses on Friday.

Speaking of the countries that want to be part of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization, the vice-admiral noted that Georgia meets the criteria for joining the alliance, but its membership would be "illogical," given the consequences it may have in relations with Moscow. In this regard, Schonbach said that India and Germany need Russia to confront the growing influence of China.

Crimea became a part of Russia in a referendum held in March 2014 in which near 96% of Crimeans voted for joining Russia. Kiev considers Crimea to be a Ukrainian territory illegally occupied by Russia. Moscow has repeatedly stated that the decision made by the Crimean people was made in full compliance with international law and the UN Charter. According to Russian President Vladimir Putin, the Crimean issue is "finally closed." (ANI/Sputnik)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cadila re-appoints Sharvil P Patel as MD for another five-year term

Cadila re-appoints Sharvil P Patel as MD for another five-year term

 India
2
1.5 million children in East, South Africa not receiving treatment for severe wasting: UNICEF

1.5 million children in East, South Africa not receiving treatment for sever...

 Global
3
US Domestic News Roundup: Bipartisan U.S. Senate group discusses scaled-back elections bill; Biden's immigration goals fade after setbacks at the U.S.-Mexico border and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Bipartisan U.S. Senate group discusses scaled-back...

 Global
4
China armtwists Pakistan to compensate Chinese workers killed in Dasu Dam terror attack

China armtwists Pakistan to compensate Chinese workers killed in Dasu Dam te...

 China

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022