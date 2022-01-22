Left Menu

EAM S Jaishankar discusses regional issues with Kuwaiti counterpart

External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar spoke to his Kuwait counterpart Dr Ahmed Nasser Mohammed Al-Sabah and discussed regional situations ranging from West Asia and the Gulf to Afghanistan and the Indo-Pacific.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-01-2022 19:14 IST | Created: 22-01-2022 19:14 IST
EAM S Jaishankar discusses regional issues with Kuwaiti counterpart
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar (File pic). Image Credit: ANI
External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar spoke to his Kuwait counterpart Dr Ahmed Nasser Mohammed Al-Sabah and discussed regional situations ranging from West Asia and the Gulf to Afghanistan and the Indo-Pacific. Both the leaders also reviewed bilateral ties between the two countries and agreed on an early meeting of their Joint Commission.

"Nice to talk to FM @anmas71 of Kuwait. Reviewed the progress in our bilateral relationship. Agreed on an early meeting of our Joint Commission. Also talked about regional situations ranging from West Asia and the Gulf to Afghanistan and the Indo-Pacific," Jaishankar tweeted. Following the day, the Foreign Minister exchanged views on developments relating to Afghanistan with Qatari Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs H E Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani.

Both the counterparts also discussed bilateral, economic and energy cooperation between India and Qatar. "A good conversation today with DPM and FM of Qatar @MBA_AlThani_. Included an exchange of views on developments relating to Afghanistan. Also spoke on our bilateral, economic and energy cooperation. Look forward to the meeting of our Joint Commission," Jaishankar said in a Tweet. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

