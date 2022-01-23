Left Menu

Philippines logs 29,828 new COVID-19 cases

The Philippines' Department of Health (DOH) reported 29,828 new COVID-19 infections on Sunday, raising the number of confirmed cases in the Southeast Asian country to 3,417,216.

ANI | Manila | Updated: 23-01-2022 14:42 IST | Created: 23-01-2022 14:42 IST
Philippines logs 29,828 new COVID-19 cases
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Philippines

Manila [Philippines], January 23 (ANI/Xinhua): The Philippines' Department of Health (DOH) reported 29,828 new COVID-19 infections on Sunday, raising the number of confirmed cases in the Southeast Asian country to 3,417,216. The DOH said the number of active cases dropped to 273,580 as the country's positivity rate also dipped to 41.8 percent from 45.1 percent the previous day.

The DOH said 67 more people died from COVID-19 complications, bringing the total death toll to 53,472. The Philippines is grappling with an Omicron-driven surge, the fourth wave the country has seen since the pandemic began in 2020.

The country reported the highest single-day tally on January 15, with 39,004 daily new cases. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
China armtwists Pakistan to compensate Chinese workers killed in Dasu Dam terror attack

China armtwists Pakistan to compensate Chinese workers killed in Dasu Dam te...

 China
2
Myanmar sentences lawmaker from Aung San Suu Kyi's party to death

Myanmar sentences lawmaker from Aung San Suu Kyi's party to death

 Myanmar
3
UN chief calls for action to put out '5-alarm global fire'

UN chief calls for action to put out '5-alarm global fire'

 United States
4
Tug of Sun, Moon could be driving plate motions on 'imbalanced' Earth: Study

Tug of Sun, Moon could be driving plate motions on 'imbalanced' Earth: Study

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022