Iran issues permit for transit of diesel to Afghanistan

Iran has said that it announced that Tehran has issued a three-month permit for the transfer of diesel to Afghanistan, a media report said.

ANI | Tehran | Updated: 23-01-2022 21:06 IST | Created: 23-01-2022 21:06 IST
Iran's special envoy to Afghanistan Hassan Kazemi Qomi. (Image credit: Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Iran

Iran has said that it announced that Tehran has issued a three-month permit for the transfer of diesel to Afghanistan, a media report said. Hassan Kazemi Qomi, Special Representative of the President of Iran for Afghanistan, said in a tweet on Saturday that in order to meet the needs of the Afghan people, Tehran has issued a three-month permit for the transfer of diesel to Afghanistan, according to Ariana News.

Qomi also said that Iran's decision came following a request by the Taliban. "In order to meet the needs of the Afghan people in the winter and according to the request of the Afghan authorities from the Islamic Republic of Iran, a permit for the transit of diesel to Afghanistan from the territory of Iran was issued for three months," Ariana News quoted the official as saying.

The Taliban cabinet last week held a meeting. The cabinet decided that it would consider import options to meet the people's fuel demand. (ANI)

