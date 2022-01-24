Left Menu

Libyan PM stresses rejection of armed conflict

Libyan Prime Minister Abdul-Hamid Dbeibah stressed on Sunday his rejection of any armed conflict in the country.

ANI | Tripoli | Updated: 24-01-2022 03:14 IST
  • Country:
  • Libya

Tripoli [Libya], January 24 (ANI/Xinhua): Libyan Prime Minister Abdul-Hamid Dbeibah stressed on Sunday his rejection of any armed conflict in the country. Dbeibah made his remarks during a graduation ceremony of soldiers in the capital Tripoli, said a statement issued by the government's information office.

"The prime minister stressed the commitment of the Government of National Unity to achieve stability, defend the civilian nature of the country, and reject war," the statement said. "He also expressed pride (of the soldiers) and confirmed that they will be the protectors of the country," the statement added.

Dbeibah's government was selected by the UN-sponsored Libyan Political Dialogue Forum (LPDF) in February 2021, ending years of political division in Libya. (ANI/Xinhua)



