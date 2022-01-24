Taliban delegation meet envoys of seven nations, EU in Oslo

Taliban delegation met with envoys of seven nations, European Union (EU) in Oslo on Monday. Political analysts believe that such meetings could play a vital role in solving the problems in the country, according to Tolo News.

Acting Afghanistan Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi and his delegation met with the envoys of the European Union and seven countries on Monday in Oslo, as reported by Tolo News. Further, acting Foreign Ministry's spokesman Abdul Qahar Balkhi said on Twitter that the delegation met with the EU special envoy plus those from the US, UK, Norway, Germany, Italy, France, and Qatar.

"The meeting focused on discussions about the economy, humanitarian aid, security, the central bank, health and other relevant issues," he said. "The discussions are in progress, a full report will follow," he added.

Earlier, The US special envoy for Afghanistan Thomas West in a series of tweets on Sunday evening said that the US and allies were seeking ways to address the humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan. "As we seek to address (the) humanitarian crisis together with allies, partners, and relief organizations, we will continue clear-eyed diplomacy with the Taliban regarding our concerns and our abiding interest in a stable, rights-respecting and inclusive Afghanistan," he said.

On the other hand, Taliban characterized Norway's initiative as preliminary steps for the recognition of the Afghan government, however, the Norwegian foreign ministry said that the meetings were not a legitimation or recognition of the Taliban, as reported by Tolo News. (ANI)

