Left Menu

NSG chief M A Ganapathy signs MoU with Uzbekistan's Commander of National Guard

Director-General of National Security Guards M A Ganapathy and Uzbekistan's Commander of the National Guard Major General Djuraev Rustom signed an MoU on cooperation.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-01-2022 22:09 IST | Created: 25-01-2022 22:09 IST
NSG chief M A Ganapathy signs MoU with Uzbekistan's Commander of National Guard
Director-General of National Security Guards M A Ganapathy and Uzbekistan's Commander of the National Guard Major General Djuraev Rustom. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Director-General of National Security Guards M A Ganapathy and Uzbekistan's Commander of the National Guard Major General Djuraev Rustom signed an MoU on cooperation.

The MoU was signed virtually on Tuesday. The MoU aims to facilitate Joint Training, exchange of expertise and best practices between the two elite forces.

"M A Ganapathy, IPS, DG NSG and Maj Gen Djuraev Rustom, Commander of the National Guard of Republic of Uzbekistan signed an MoU on cooperation on 25 January 2022 virtually with an aim to facilitate Joint Training, exchange of expertise and best practices between the two Elite Forces," said The National Security Guard in a tweet on Tuesday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Thoughtworks XConf Tech Talk Series: Serverless vs. Kubernetes when deploying microservices

Thoughtworks XConf Tech Talk Series: Serverless vs. Kubernetes when deployin...

 China
2
Telstra announces first-ever deployment of Ericsson Private 5G

Telstra announces first-ever deployment of Ericsson Private 5G

 Australia
3
Popular Tech Trends in the Gaming Sector

Popular Tech Trends in the Gaming Sector

Global
4
Israeli health minister says 4th COVID vaccine unlikely for most people

Israeli health minister says 4th COVID vaccine unlikely for most people

 Israel

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022