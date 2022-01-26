Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Pak opposition to resist Imran Khan's visit to Lower Dir ahead of local polls

Pakistan opposition parties will resist the expected visit by Prime Minister Imran Khan to the country's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, ahead of local government elections scheduled to be held on March 27, local media reported on Wednesday. Dawn newspaper reported that the leaders of various opposition parties in Lower Dir district on Tuesday announced to resist the expected visit of the Prime Minister.

Regarding this, the Lower Dir chapter of Jamaat-i-Islami organized the multiparty conference in Timergara with its district chief Izazul Mulk in the chair. Arshad Zaman of JI, former district Nazim Mohammad Rasool Khan, PPP district president Mehmood Zeb, JUI-F district chief Sirajuddin, PML-N district president Farooq Iqbal, ANP senior vice-president Malik Sajjad Yousafzai, Shah Khaizar Khan of QWP and Anjuman-i-Tajiran,Timergara, president Haji Anwaruddin spoke on the occasion. Chief Minister Mahmood Khan visited Upper Dir on Tuesday and addressed a workers' convention there while a day earlier federal minister Pervez Khattak also addressed such a convention in Timergara.

Meanwhile, the ECP has asked the Lower Dir administration and police to enforce the code of conduct and prevent Prime Minister Imran Khan from speaking at a planned ruling party rally in Timergara on January 27, reported The News International. This move was taken by the ECP to conduct free and fair elections and the commission has asked police to stop anyone who plans to breach the ECP directives.

Earlier, the ECP, in the notification, also issued a code of conduct banning all executive authorities in the federation and provinces from either announcing any development project or using state resources in the elections, which could influence the elections in favor of a particular candidate. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)