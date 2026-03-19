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Will accept party decision, will not challenge it as Cong is bigger than me: Party MP Sudhakaran on Assembly polls.

PTI | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 19-03-2026 20:08 IST | Created: 19-03-2026 20:08 IST
Will accept party decision, will not challenge it as Cong is bigger than me: Party MP Sudhakaran on Assembly polls.
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Will accept party decision, will not challenge it as Cong is bigger than me: Party MP Sudhakaran on Assembly polls.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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