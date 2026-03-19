Political Realignments in Assam: A Game of Electoral Chess

As the Assam Assembly elections approach, a dynamic exchange of candidates is underway between NDA partners BJP and Asom Gana Parishad (AGP). In a strategic move, Bhupen Roy defected from the AGP to BJP, securing a nomination for the Abhayapuri constituency, as part of the intricate alliances at play.

The BJP, AGP, and Bodoland People's Front are contesting under a coalition, with seat-sharing agreements shaping candidacies across the state. This led BJP to nominate candidates in 89 seats, AGP in 26, and BPF in 11, as political alignments shift in the run-up to the April 9 elections.

Roy's switch, along with similar moves by other leaders, is being mirrored by shifts in other candidates' loyalties as they aim to capitalize on the best strategic positions. Meanwhile, key figures like Basanta Das and Prakash Das have joined AGP, hoping to secure nominations, demonstrating the fluid political landscape as elections near.

(With inputs from agencies.)