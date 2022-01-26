Ambassador Pavan Kapoor reads out President Kovind's message and pays tributes to Mahatma Gandhi in Moscow

Indian Ambassador to Russia, Pavan Kapoor, read out President Ram Nath Kovind's message and paid tributes to Mahatma Gandhi to observe India's 73rd Republic Day.

"On the 73rd #RepublicDay of India, @AmbKapoor paid floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi, unfurled the national flag and read out the President's message to the Nation," tweeted Indian Embassy in Moscow. (ANI)

