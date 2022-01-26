Left Menu

Indian Mission in Pakistan observes 73rd Republic Day by hoisting national flag

Indian mission in Pakistan under Charge d' Affaires Dr Suresh Kumar hoisted India's national flag and read out President Ram Nath Kovind's message as a part of observing 73rd Republic Day.

ANI | Islamabad | Updated: 26-01-2022 16:31 IST | Created: 26-01-2022 16:31 IST
Indian Mission in Pakistan observes 73rd Republic Day by hoisting national flag
Indian High Commisison in Pakistan observing Republic Day ( Twitter/@IndiainPakistan). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Indian mission in Pakistan under Charge d' Affaires Dr Suresh Kumar hoisted India's national flag and read out President Ram Nath Kovind's message as a part of observing 73rd Republic Day.

"On the occasion of #RepublicDay2022 Dr Suresh Kumar, Cd'A hoisted the Tricolour at HCI Islamabad and read the President's message," tweeted Indian High Commission in Pakistan. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Elan group buys 40-acre land from Indiabulls Real Estate for Rs 580 cr

Elan group buys 40-acre land from Indiabulls Real Estate for Rs 580 cr

 India
2
A healthier heart can protect your brain too. 5 lifestyle changes to prevent dementia

A healthier heart can protect your brain too. 5 lifestyle changes to prevent...

 Australia
3
Power blackout hits Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan

Power blackout hits Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan

Kazakhstan
4
Health News Roundup: Germany extends COVID curbs as infections threaten infrastructure; New York judge strikes down state mask mandate and more

Health News Roundup: Germany extends COVID curbs as infections threaten infr...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022