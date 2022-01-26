Ahead of China visit, Pak PM convenes meetings with COAS Bajwa, ISI chief

Pakistan's Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa and Director General (DG) of ISI, Lieutenant General Nadeem Anjum, on Wednesday, called on Prime Minister Imran Khan ahead of the head of state's visit to China in first of week of February, reported local media. General Bajwa, DG ISI Nadeem and Imran Khan held consultation over the upcoming visit to China, reported ARY News citing the sources privy to the details of the meeting.

Security and regional situations were also discussed in the meeting. Pakistan's Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry also attended the meeting.

In the first week of February, Imran Khan is scheduled to begin his three-day China visit, which Islamabad calls is aimed at strengthening bilateral ties. Imran Khan will attend the opening ceremony of the 2022 Winter Olympic Games to be held in Beijing at the invitation of the Chinese leadership. The Pakistani Prime Minister will be accompanied by a five members delegation including the Foreign Minister Qureshi.

Khan is also set to have bilateral interaction with the Chinese leadership focusing on advancing economic and trade relations. Regional and international issues of mutual interest will also be discussed during the engagements. (ANI)

