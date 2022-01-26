Left Menu

Ahead of China visit, Pak PM convenes meetings with COAS Bajwa, ISI chief

Pakistan's Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa and Director General (DG) ISI Lieutenant General Nadeem Anjum on Wednesday called on Prime Minister Imran Khan ahead of the head of state's visit to China in first of week of February, reported local media.

ANI | Islamabad | Updated: 26-01-2022 20:31 IST | Created: 26-01-2022 20:31 IST
Ahead of China visit, Pak PM convenes meetings with COAS Bajwa, ISI chief
Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Pakistan's Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa and Director General (DG) of ISI, Lieutenant General Nadeem Anjum, on Wednesday, called on Prime Minister Imran Khan ahead of the head of state's visit to China in first of week of February, reported local media. General Bajwa, DG ISI Nadeem and Imran Khan held consultation over the upcoming visit to China, reported ARY News citing the sources privy to the details of the meeting.

Security and regional situations were also discussed in the meeting. Pakistan's Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry also attended the meeting.

In the first week of February, Imran Khan is scheduled to begin his three-day China visit, which Islamabad calls is aimed at strengthening bilateral ties. Imran Khan will attend the opening ceremony of the 2022 Winter Olympic Games to be held in Beijing at the invitation of the Chinese leadership. The Pakistani Prime Minister will be accompanied by a five members delegation including the Foreign Minister Qureshi.

Khan is also set to have bilateral interaction with the Chinese leadership focusing on advancing economic and trade relations. Regional and international issues of mutual interest will also be discussed during the engagements. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Elan group buys 40-acre land from Indiabulls Real Estate for Rs 580 cr

Elan group buys 40-acre land from Indiabulls Real Estate for Rs 580 cr

 India
2
A healthier heart can protect your brain too. 5 lifestyle changes to prevent dementia

A healthier heart can protect your brain too. 5 lifestyle changes to prevent...

 Australia
3
Power blackout hits Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan

Power blackout hits Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan

Kazakhstan
4
Health News Roundup: Germany extends COVID curbs as infections threaten infrastructure; New York judge strikes down state mask mandate and more

Health News Roundup: Germany extends COVID curbs as infections threaten infr...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022