Left Menu

Canada to provide up to C$50 million in development aid to Ukraine: Trudeau

Canada will provide up to C$50 million (approximately US $40 million) in development and humanitarian aid to Ukraine amid security tensions with Russia, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said during a news conference.

ANI | Ottawa | Updated: 27-01-2022 04:09 IST | Created: 27-01-2022 04:09 IST
Canada to provide up to C$50 million in development aid to Ukraine: Trudeau
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Canada

Ottawa [Canada], January 27 (ANI/Sputnik): Canada will provide up to C$50 million (approximately US $40 million) in development and humanitarian aid to Ukraine amid security tensions with Russia, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said during a news conference.

"Additionally, Canada is providing up to $50 million to deliver development and humanitarian aid," Trudeau said during a press briefing on Wednesday. "This support is in addition to the loan of up to $120 million for Ukraine we announced last week." (ANI/Sputnik)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: English COVID study finds record prevalence in January; NASA's new space telescope reaches destination in solar orbit and more

Science News Roundup: English COVID study finds record prevalence in January...

 Global
2
Indian cricket fraternity extends Republic Day wishes to people

Indian cricket fraternity extends Republic Day wishes to people

 India
3
Health News Roundup: English COVID study finds record prevalence in January; Exclusive-U.S. funding to WHO fell by 25% during pandemic -document and more

Health News Roundup: English COVID study finds record prevalence in January;...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-USMNT taking it one game at a time in World Cup qualifiers; NBCUniversal lowering its TV ratings expectations for Winter Olympics and more

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-USMNT taking it one game at a time in World Cup ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022