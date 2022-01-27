Canada to provide up to C$50 million in development aid to Ukraine: Trudeau

Ottawa [Canada], January 27 (ANI/Sputnik): Canada will provide up to C$50 million (approximately US $40 million) in development and humanitarian aid to Ukraine amid security tensions with Russia, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said during a news conference.

"Additionally, Canada is providing up to $50 million to deliver development and humanitarian aid," Trudeau said during a press briefing on Wednesday. "This support is in addition to the loan of up to $120 million for Ukraine we announced last week." (ANI/Sputnik)

