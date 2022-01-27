Left Menu

Biden announces intent to nominate new Ambassadors for Sudan, South Sudan

President Joe Biden announced his intention to nominate two career Foreign Service diplomats to become ambassadors to Sudan and South Sudan, the White House said in a statement.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 27-01-2022 05:59 IST | Created: 27-01-2022 05:59 IST
Biden announces intent to nominate new Ambassadors for Sudan, South Sudan
US President Joe Biden (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Washington [US], January 27 (ANI/Sputnik): President Joe Biden announced his intention to nominate two career Foreign Service diplomats to become ambassadors to Sudan and South Sudan, the White House said in a statement. "President Joe Biden announced his intent to nominate the following individuals for key diplomatic roles in his administration: Michael Adler, Nominee for Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to the Republic of South Sudan [and] John Godfrey, Nominee for Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to the Republic of the Sudan," the White House said on Wednesday.

Adler has more than 30 years' experience in the foreign service and most recently served on the US National Security Council as Deputy Senior Director for South Asia and prior to that was Director for Afghanistan, the release said. Godfrey is currently Acting Counterterrorism Coordinator and the Acting Special Envoy to the Global Coalition to Defeat the Islamic State (banned in Russia) in the State Department's Counterterrorism Bureau. (ANI/Sputnik)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: English COVID study finds record prevalence in January; NASA's new space telescope reaches destination in solar orbit and more

Science News Roundup: English COVID study finds record prevalence in January...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: English COVID study finds record prevalence in January; Exclusive-U.S. funding to WHO fell by 25% during pandemic -document and more

Health News Roundup: English COVID study finds record prevalence in January;...

 Global
3
Indian cricket fraternity extends Republic Day wishes to people

Indian cricket fraternity extends Republic Day wishes to people

 India
4
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-USMNT taking it one game at a time in World Cup qualifiers; NBCUniversal lowering its TV ratings expectations for Winter Olympics and more

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-USMNT taking it one game at a time in World Cup ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022