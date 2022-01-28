Left Menu

India will continue to export vaccines to other countries: MEA

India will continue to export vaccines to other countries, said External Affairs Ministry's spokesperson Arindam Bagchi on Friday during virtual weekly media briefing.

Updated: 28-01-2022 20:01 IST | Created: 28-01-2022 20:01 IST
India will continue to export vaccines to other countries, said External Affairs Ministry's spokesperson Arindam Bagchi on Friday during virtual weekly media briefing. "You would be aware that in pursuant to our honourable Prime Minister's directions, we have maintained Made in India vaccines. We are updating the details of the shipment on our website, he said.

"I would request you to check our website for the latest details of the consignment," he added. Earlier, in January 2021, India launched the Vaccine Maitri (Vaccine Friendship) initiative - a major diplomatic effort to gift and supply made-in-India vaccines to low-income and developing countries globally.

Under Vaccine Maitri Initiative, India decided to ship out doses of the novel coronavirus vaccine to 'neighbouring and key partner countries. India's vaccine diplomacy could provide innovative opportunities to promote New Delhi's foreign and diplomatic relations between nations in its neighbourhood and across the globe. (ANI)

