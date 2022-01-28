JCPOA talks reach advanced stage requiring political decisions: Russian Envoy

Vienna [Italy], January 28 (ANI/Sputnik): The resumption of the eighth round of negotiations on the restoration of the Iran nuclear deal is expected next week for which negotiations have reached an advanced stage, Mikhail Ulyanov, Russia's permanent representative to international organizations in Vienna, said on Friday.

"The participants in the #ViennaTalks on #JCPOA will take a break, not very long, for consultations in the capitals. The negotiations have reached advanced stage when political decisions are needed. The 8th round is expected to resume next week," Ulyanov said on Twitter. (ANI/Sputnik)

