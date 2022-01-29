Left Menu

Taliban does not feel beholden to ISI for Kabul takeover, says think tank

The recent incidents at the Pakistan-Afghanistan border have brought to light the unresolved issue of the Durand Line, which has the potential to exacerbate tensions between the two sides.

ANI | Islamabad | Updated: 29-01-2022 10:44 IST | Created: 29-01-2022 10:44 IST
Taliban does not feel beholden to ISI for Kabul takeover, says think tank
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

The recent incidents at the Pakistan-Afghanistan border have brought to light the unresolved issue of the Durand Line, which has the potential to exacerbate tensions between the two sides. Following the Taliban's takeover of Kabul in August, Pakistan had hoped to put the issue of Durand Line to rest. Pakistani leadership backed the Afghan Taliban despite warnings from the international community about a terrorist blowback.

Within months of the Taliban takeover of Kabul, Pakistan is now facing the consequences, said an editorial piece by virtual think-tank Global Strat View (GSV). As the Taliban try to establish themselves politically in Afghanistan, the simmering issue of Durand Line has resurfaced after the Taliban damaged parts of the border fence erected by the Pakistan army.

Experts have anticipated the likelihood that the current border clashes on the border can potentially lead to a rupture in the ties between Kabul and Islamabad. Recently, Pakistan's National Security Adviser (NSA) Moeed Yusuf had to cancel his visit to Afghanistan in view of a planned anti-Pakistan protest in Kabul.

Yusuf was scheduled to lead an inter-ministerial Pakistani delegation to discuss the issue of border fencing along the Durand Line. NSA Yusuf had to cancel his two-day visit as an anti-Pakistan protest was planned at the Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul.

Contrary to media reports, Pakistan NSA earlier said the Taliban authorities in Afghanistan was maintaining cordial ties with Pakistan despite border fencing troubles. Answering questions on multiple border incidents with the Taliban, Yusuf said those incidents were "local level issues" that were addressed locally and had nothing to do with the policy of the Taliban government.

According to Global Strat View, Islamabad is yet to understand that the Taliban does not feel beholden to the ISI for its takeover of Kabul last year. The think tank added that the Taliban's main challenge comes on the financial and economic front, and Pakistan doesn't have the capacity to be of any meaningful help. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Wanted: Volunteers to catch COVID in the name of science; Pfizer, Moderna shots safe during in vitro fertilization; healthy gut bacteria may help prevent long COVID and more

Science News Roundup: Wanted: Volunteers to catch COVID in the name of scien...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Wanted: Volunteers to catch COVID in the name of science; Pfizer, Moderna shots safe during in vitro fertilization; healthy gut bacteria may help prevent long COVID and more

Science News Roundup: Wanted: Volunteers to catch COVID in the name of scien...

 Global
3
EXCLUSIVE-Pilots say Qatar Airways monitors and muzzles staff online

EXCLUSIVE-Pilots say Qatar Airways monitors and muzzles staff online

Global
4
Sports News Roundup: NFL-Long-time Steelers QB Roethlisberger announces retirement; Rugby league-Kiwis great Filipaina on ventilator due to kidney failure and more

Sports News Roundup: NFL-Long-time Steelers QB Roethlisberger announces reti...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022