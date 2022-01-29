Left Menu

Hong Kong: 2022 starts with 'mis-happenings' for press freedom

The freedom of expression in Hong Kong witnessed a massive crackdown by the Chinese authorities in the past months and the latest example of it is a pro-democracy media outlet Citizen News, which was shut down at the starting of 2022.

ANI | Updated: 29-01-2022 12:56 IST | Created: 29-01-2022 12:56 IST
Hong Kong: 2022 starts with 'mis-happenings' for press freedom
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

The freedom of expression in Hong Kong witnessed a massive crackdown by the Chinese authorities in the past months and the latest example of it is a pro-democracy media outlet Citizen News, which was shut down at the starting of 2022. In past months, crackdowns against news organizations and pro-democracy activists have intensified in Hong Kong.

On January 3, the independent Hong Kong news site Citizen News has announced that it will shut down to "ensure the safety of everyone", days after the city's national security police raided another independent online news outlet over allegations of sedition. On December 29 last year, the arrests and raid on the offices of the now-defunct news outlet Stand News attracted condemnation from the United Nations, the European Union as well as other countries including the US, Germany, and Canada.

7-year-old pro-democracy digital news outlet saw seven people connected to it arrested by national security police over suspected conspiracy to publish seditious materials, including its top editor, former editor-in-chief, his wife, as well as four former directors, Hong Kong Free Press (HKFP) reported. However, Citizen News was the largest remaining independent news outlet in Hong Kong following the shuttering of Apple Daily in June last year.

The award-winning organization which was crowdfunded in 2017 with over 8,00,000 followers informed its followers through their website, according to The Singapore Post. Chris Yeung, the former president of the Hong Kong Journalists Association and the lead writer of Citizen News, informed the media "the decision to shut down was made within a very short span of time. The trigger point is the fate of Stand News.

"Another important motive in Citizen News' decision to shut down, was the ambiguity about whether its reporting had infringed any laws under the new Chinese national security framework. China's new restrictions, according to observers, have created a state of fear, suffocating any free speech. Citizen News is among Hong Kong's last Chinese-language pro-democracy publications, as per The Singapore Post. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Wanted: Volunteers to catch COVID in the name of science; Pfizer, Moderna shots safe during in vitro fertilization; healthy gut bacteria may help prevent long COVID and more

Science News Roundup: Wanted: Volunteers to catch COVID in the name of scien...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Wanted: Volunteers to catch COVID in the name of science; Pfizer, Moderna shots safe during in vitro fertilization; healthy gut bacteria may help prevent long COVID and more

Science News Roundup: Wanted: Volunteers to catch COVID in the name of scien...

 Global
3
NASA's HERMES mission passes critical mission review; moves closer to 2024 launch

NASA's HERMES mission passes critical mission review; moves closer to 2024 l...

 United States
4
EXCLUSIVE-Pilots say Qatar Airways monitors and muzzles staff online

EXCLUSIVE-Pilots say Qatar Airways monitors and muzzles staff online

Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022