Left Menu

Pakistan: Active COVID-19 cases jump 100,000 for first time since July 2020

Pakistan's active COVID-19 cases crossed the 100,000 mark for the first time since July 2020, when the country recorded 7,963 new cases, local news reported citing National Command and Operation Centre's (NCOC) data on Saturday.

ANI | Islamabad | Updated: 29-01-2022 13:08 IST | Created: 29-01-2022 13:08 IST
Pakistan: Active COVID-19 cases jump 100,000 for first time since July 2020
Representtaive image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Pakistan's active COVID-19 cases crossed the 100,000 mark for the first time since July 2020, when the country recorded 7,963 new cases, local news reported citing National Command and Operation Centre's (NCOC) data on Saturday. According to NCOC, as many as 7,963 new infections were recorded in the last 24 hours after 70,389 tests were taken. The active case count stood at 104,095, The News International reported.

Meanwhile, the country recorded a positivity rate of 11.31 per cent. This is the third consecutive day of Pakistan recording a positivity ratio above 11 per cent. Meanwhile, 27 deaths due to COVID-19 pushed the death toll to 29,219, the NCOC's data showed.

With the detection of new cases, the total number of positive cases has jumped to 1.41 million, the official stats showed. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Wanted: Volunteers to catch COVID in the name of science; Pfizer, Moderna shots safe during in vitro fertilization; healthy gut bacteria may help prevent long COVID and more

Science News Roundup: Wanted: Volunteers to catch COVID in the name of scien...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Wanted: Volunteers to catch COVID in the name of science; Pfizer, Moderna shots safe during in vitro fertilization; healthy gut bacteria may help prevent long COVID and more

Science News Roundup: Wanted: Volunteers to catch COVID in the name of scien...

 Global
3
NASA's HERMES mission passes critical mission review; moves closer to 2024 launch

NASA's HERMES mission passes critical mission review; moves closer to 2024 l...

 United States
4
EXCLUSIVE-Pilots say Qatar Airways monitors and muzzles staff online

EXCLUSIVE-Pilots say Qatar Airways monitors and muzzles staff online

Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022