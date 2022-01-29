Left Menu

Iran-Afghanistan water dispute: Iranian protesters attack Afghan vehicles in Sistan-Baluchestan

Iranians held a protest in country's Sistan-Baluchestan province and demanded their rights to water that flows from Afghanistan, according to media reports.

ANI | Kabul | Updated: 29-01-2022 14:50 IST | Created: 29-01-2022 14:50 IST
Iran-Afghanistan water dispute: Iranian protesters attack Afghan vehicles in Sistan-Baluchestan
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Afghanistan

Iranians held a protest in country's Sistan-Baluchestan province and demanded their rights to water that flows from Afghanistan, according to media reports. Citing Iranian State media, Khaama Press reported that the security forces in the port interfered after the protestors started attacking trucks that belonged to the Afghan people.

According to eyewitnesses, the protestors broke the windows of trucks. Meanwhile, another group of Iranian protestors rallied at the Afghan consulate in Zahedan city and demanded the flow of Helmand water to the country, Khaama Press reported further.

The demonstrations come a year after former Afghan president Ashraf Ghani inaugurated the Kamal Khan hydroelectric Dam on Helmand River and said that they will no longer give water to Iran for free but in exchange for oil, Khaama Press reported. The flow of the Helmand River to Iran has been a matter of conflict for years between Afghanistan and Iran which has not been fully resolved yet, as per an Afghan media outlet. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Wanted: Volunteers to catch COVID in the name of science; Pfizer, Moderna shots safe during in vitro fertilization; healthy gut bacteria may help prevent long COVID and more

Science News Roundup: Wanted: Volunteers to catch COVID in the name of scien...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Wanted: Volunteers to catch COVID in the name of science; Pfizer, Moderna shots safe during in vitro fertilization; healthy gut bacteria may help prevent long COVID and more

Science News Roundup: Wanted: Volunteers to catch COVID in the name of scien...

 Global
3
NASA's HERMES mission passes critical mission review; moves closer to 2024 launch

NASA's HERMES mission passes critical mission review; moves closer to 2024 l...

 United States
4
Sports News Roundup: NFL-Long-time Steelers QB Roethlisberger announces retirement; Rugby league-Kiwis great Filipaina on ventilator due to kidney failure and more

Sports News Roundup: NFL-Long-time Steelers QB Roethlisberger announces reti...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022