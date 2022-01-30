Left Menu

Nepal PM lays wreath at Marty's Memorial on Martyr's Day

Nepal Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba laid a wreath at Martyr's Memorial, Lainchaur on Sunday morning as the Himalayan Nation marked the Martyr's Day.

ANI | Kathmandu | Updated: 30-01-2022 11:55 IST | Created: 30-01-2022 11:55 IST
Nepal PM lays wreath at Marty's Memorial on Martyr's Day
Nepal PM lays wreath at Marty's Memorial on Martyr's Day. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Nepal

Nepal Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba laid a wreath at Martyr's Memorial, Lainchaur on Sunday morning as the Himalayan Nation marked the Martyr's Day. Along with PM Deuba, ministers, high-ranking government officials, people's representatives and members of the security forces paid their respects to the martyrs at the Martyrs' Memorial in Lainchaur.

"All the system of governance are the result of their oblation, result of which Nepal now has become a Federal Democratic Republic nation," Deuba said while addressing the event. The country celebrates this day every year with various programs in memory of the martyrs who sacrificed their lives for the establishment and restoration of democracy and freedom.

Due to the COVID-19 infection, Kathmandu Metropolitan City is preparing to conduct the program, keeping in mind the health restrictions issued by the government. Similarly, Nepal President Bidhya Devi Bhandari said it would be a true tribute to the country's martyrs to ensure durable peace, good governance, development and prosperity in the country by effectively implementing the federal democratic republic achieved with their sacrifices.

President Bhandari wished the Day inspired all to work devotedly to realize the dream of the martyrs. "The martyrs had sacrificed their lives for the rights of the people and country," the president said in the message. She also reminded the role played by the martyrs at different movements as Shukra Raj Shastri, Dharmabhakta Mathema, Dasharath Chand and Ganga Lal Shrestha. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Wanted: Volunteers to catch COVID in the name of science; Easier to produce COVID vaccine shows promise in trials; nasal spray vaccine booster works in mice and more

Science News Roundup: Wanted: Volunteers to catch COVID in the name of scien...

 Global
2
Cybercriminals increasingly utilizing Excel add-in files to spread malware: HP report

Cybercriminals increasingly utilizing Excel add-in files to spread malware: ...

 United States
3
NASA's lunar test rover VIPER kicks up sand in third mobility assessment

NASA's lunar test rover VIPER kicks up sand in third mobility assessment

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: U.S. orders 100 million additional COVID-19 tests to give out; Easier to produce COVID vaccine shows promise in trials; nasal spray vaccine booster works in mice and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. orders 100 million additional COVID-19 tests to gi...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022