Nepal PM lays wreath at Marty's Memorial on Martyr's Day

Nepal Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba laid a wreath at Martyr's Memorial, Lainchaur on Sunday morning as the Himalayan Nation marked the Martyr's Day. Along with PM Deuba, ministers, high-ranking government officials, people's representatives and members of the security forces paid their respects to the martyrs at the Martyrs' Memorial in Lainchaur.

"All the system of governance are the result of their oblation, result of which Nepal now has become a Federal Democratic Republic nation," Deuba said while addressing the event. The country celebrates this day every year with various programs in memory of the martyrs who sacrificed their lives for the establishment and restoration of democracy and freedom.

Due to the COVID-19 infection, Kathmandu Metropolitan City is preparing to conduct the program, keeping in mind the health restrictions issued by the government. Similarly, Nepal President Bidhya Devi Bhandari said it would be a true tribute to the country's martyrs to ensure durable peace, good governance, development and prosperity in the country by effectively implementing the federal democratic republic achieved with their sacrifices.

President Bhandari wished the Day inspired all to work devotedly to realize the dream of the martyrs. "The martyrs had sacrificed their lives for the rights of the people and country," the president said in the message. She also reminded the role played by the martyrs at different movements as Shukra Raj Shastri, Dharmabhakta Mathema, Dasharath Chand and Ganga Lal Shrestha. (ANI)

