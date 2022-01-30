Left Menu

Mexican Defense Ministry says nearly 6 tonnes of meth found in Sinaloa

Mexico's national guard, army, and general prosecution officers seized almost 6 tonnes of methamphetamine including 2,408 kilograms (5,308 pounds) in liquid form at a collection center in the town of Carboneras, the state of Sinaloa, the defense ministry said.

ANI | Mexico City | Updated: 30-01-2022 13:27 IST | Created: 30-01-2022 13:27 IST
Mexican Defense Ministry says nearly 6 tonnes of meth found in Sinaloa
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Mexico

Mexico City [Mexico], January 30 (ANI/Sputnik): Mexico's national guard, army, and general prosecution officers seized almost 6 tonnes of methamphetamine including 2,408 kilograms (5,308 pounds) in liquid form at a collection center in the town of Carboneras, the state of Sinaloa, the defense ministry said. The operation was carried out on Thursday as part of the National Strategy for Public Security.

During the search, the law enforcement officers found "3,907 kilograms of methamphetamine; 2,408 kilograms of methamphetamine in liquid state, an amount that is taken into account to estimate its volume, which when crystallized would have a weight of 1,926 kilograms," according to a Saturday statement. Before the raid, army units set up a security fence around the building and after that, the officers conducted the search and seized the drugs.

In Sinaloa's capital Culiacan, drug trafficking Sinaloa Cartel emerged and was headed by Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman until his arrest in 2019. (ANI/Sputnik)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Wanted: Volunteers to catch COVID in the name of science; Easier to produce COVID vaccine shows promise in trials; nasal spray vaccine booster works in mice and more

Science News Roundup: Wanted: Volunteers to catch COVID in the name of scien...

 Global
2
Cybercriminals increasingly utilizing Excel add-in files to spread malware: HP report

Cybercriminals increasingly utilizing Excel add-in files to spread malware: ...

 United States
3
NASA's lunar test rover VIPER kicks up sand in third mobility assessment

NASA's lunar test rover VIPER kicks up sand in third mobility assessment

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: U.S. orders 100 million additional COVID-19 tests to give out; Easier to produce COVID vaccine shows promise in trials; nasal spray vaccine booster works in mice and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. orders 100 million additional COVID-19 tests to gi...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022