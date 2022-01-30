As China enters new form of graft under Xi's rule, Beijing makes propaganda documentary to claim victory over graft

Beijing is continuing its claim of victory over the graft through a new propaganda documentary despite the West's claims that China has entered a new kind of corruption under the Presidency of Xi Jinping. After 'Zero Tolerance' was broadcast on CCTV which was produced jointly by CCDI and CCTV, the Propaganda Department of the Hunan Provincial Commission for Discipline Inspection and the News Center of Hunan Radio and television station have jointly produced a three-episode documentary on corruption titled "Fighting Corruption and Advocating Probity is always a work in progress", according to sources.

The first episode features Peng Yuan, former deputy secretary of the Party Committee and President of Hunan Radio and Television University, who was involved in corruption in the construction of a new campus, according to sources. Just Like Zero Tolerance, this documentary also talks about details of how they were carrying out corrupt activities and shows the officials repenting.

It came after US-China Economic and Security Review Commission in a report released in November 2021 stated that China confronts a range of challenges that undermine the CCP's triumphalist narrative. Politically, the CCP is concerned about internal disunity, corruption, and a lack of ideological conviction within its ranks, said the Commission in the report.

Persistent problems with corruption and questionable commitment from lower-level cadres reveal core problems with the CCP's claims to superior governance. In his January 2021 work report, Politburo Standing Committee member and Secretary for the CCP's Commission for Discipline Inspection Zhao Leji described ongoing corruption within the Party as a "political hazard" and bureaucratic formalism as "a stubborn chronic disease", read the report. In February 2021, General Secretary Xi emphasized the importance of adhering to Party centralization and criticised cadres for "not paying attention to implementing the major policies of the CCP Central Committee," the commission said.

He admitted that many CCP cadres "will not consider showing initiative" and "waste time in lazy governance," calling increased attention to an ongoing problem in which lower-level officials calculate it is politically safer to do very little rather than take actions for which they may later be blamed, the commission added. (ANI)

