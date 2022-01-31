At least 18 people killed by heavy rains in Brazil

Left Menu

Heavy rainfall caused the deaths of 18 people in the state of Sao Paulo in southeast Brazil, state governor Joao Doria said on Sunday.

ANI | Rio De Janeiro | Updated: 31-01-2022 03:00 IST | Created: 31-01-2022 03:00 IST
Representative Image.. Image Credit: ANI
Rio De Janeiro [Brazil], January 31 (ANI/Sputnik): Heavy rainfall caused the deaths of 18 people in the state of Sao Paulo in southeast Brazil, state governor Joao Doria said on Sunday.

"My condolences to the families and friends of the 18 victims. We are working on the rescue operations and I have authorized the allocation of resources to assist those affected," Doria wrote on Twitter.

Rainfall has caused landslides and flooding in Sao Paulo over the weekend. (ANI/Sputnik)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

