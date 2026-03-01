Left Menu

Volatile Gulf: Impacts on India's Rice Exports

Amid growing tensions in the Gulf, the Indian Rice Exporters Federation advises exporters to avoid fresh CIF commitments for Iran and parts of the Gulf. Shifts to FOB terms are recommended to mitigate risks. The uncertainty impacts India's rice trade, primarily with Middle Eastern countries, raising concerns of volatility.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-03-2026 16:59 IST | Created: 01-03-2026 16:59 IST
Volatile Gulf: Impacts on India's Rice Exports
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian Rice Exporters Federation has urged its members to halt new cost, insurance, and freight commitments for Iran and the Gulf due to rising security tensions. The Federation suggests switching to free on board terms to shield Indian exporters from potential financial losses.

Recent developments in the region could cause fuel and shipping costs to surge dramatically, the Federation warned, noting that insurance premiums may also spike. This caution extends to India's substantial rice trade with the Middle East and Africa, which significantly affects exports.

With varieties like Basmati directly impacted and market conditions volatile, the Federation advises restraint in new orders. It remains closely involved with affected consignments and will issue further advisories as necessary amid the ongoing Iran-Israel tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

