Volatile Gulf: Impacts on India's Rice Exports

The Indian Rice Exporters Federation has urged its members to halt new cost, insurance, and freight commitments for Iran and the Gulf due to rising security tensions. The Federation suggests switching to free on board terms to shield Indian exporters from potential financial losses.

Recent developments in the region could cause fuel and shipping costs to surge dramatically, the Federation warned, noting that insurance premiums may also spike. This caution extends to India's substantial rice trade with the Middle East and Africa, which significantly affects exports.

With varieties like Basmati directly impacted and market conditions volatile, the Federation advises restraint in new orders. It remains closely involved with affected consignments and will issue further advisories as necessary amid the ongoing Iran-Israel tensions.

