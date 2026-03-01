Left Menu

Stranded in Turmoil: Over 700 Indians Stuck in UAE Amid West Asia Conflict

Due to ongoing conflict in West Asia, over 700 individuals from Madhya Pradesh, including former MLAs, are stranded in the UAE. Flight cancellations have disrupted their return. Authorities are coordinating efforts for their safety and prompt return once the situation stabilizes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Indore | Updated: 01-03-2026 17:00 IST | Created: 01-03-2026 17:00 IST
In the midst of the escalating conflict in West Asia, more than 700 individuals from Madhya Pradesh find themselves stranded in the United Arab Emirates. This includes two former MLAs, facing travel disruptions caused by flight cancellations, as confirmed by Amol Kataria of the Travel Agents Federation of India's MP unit.

Among the stranded is BJP leader Sanjay Shukla, who reported from Dubai that his return home was thwarted by temporary airport closures. Shukla shared distressing visuals on social media, showing smoke rising from nearby explosions, emphasizing the tense situation. He has called on Prime Minister Modi to expedite their safe return.

The crisis has forced many travelers from the region to cancel their trips to Dubai and Sharjah. With support from the Ministry of External Affairs, swift action is anticipated to ensure these individuals' safe passage back to India once conditions improve.

(With inputs from agencies.)

