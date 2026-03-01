Iran's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, was killed in strikes conducted by the U.S. and Israel, state media confirmed on Sunday amid ongoing attacks in the region.

Reactions from around the globe paint a picture of uncertainty and hope for Iran's future. European Union Foreign Policy Chief Kaja Kallas described the event as a 'defining moment' that could pave the way for a more democratic Iran. However, she acknowledged the uncertainties that lie ahead.

Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed his condolences and criticized the murders as a violation of international morality and law. Indonesian clerical authorities mirrored these sentiments, urging their government to rethink participation in international peace efforts that may not serve their intended purpose.

(With inputs from agencies.)