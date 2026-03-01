BJP Claims Victory Over Illegal Immigrants in West Bengal Electoral Cleanup

In a fiery address in Cooch Behar, BJP national president Nitin Nabin declared a significant electoral cleanup, claiming the removal of over 50 lakh infiltrators from West Bengal's voter rolls.

Nabin accused the state's Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee of safeguarding these infiltrators for electoral gain, prompting a strong political clash.

As West Bengal braces for assembly elections, the BJP emphasized the urgent need for a government committed to genuine development while critiquing the current regime for alleged misrule and corruption.

(With inputs from agencies.)