BJP Claims Victory Over Illegal Immigrants in West Bengal Electoral Cleanup
BJP national president Nitin Nabin asserts the deletion of over 50 lakh infiltrators from West Bengal's voter rolls as part of an electoral cleanup. He criticizes Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for allegedly protecting these infiltrators and emphasizes the need for a government focused on true development and security.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Coochbehar | Updated: 01-03-2026 16:58 IST | Created: 01-03-2026 16:58 IST
- Country:
- India
In a fiery address in Cooch Behar, BJP national president Nitin Nabin declared a significant electoral cleanup, claiming the removal of over 50 lakh infiltrators from West Bengal's voter rolls.
Nabin accused the state's Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee of safeguarding these infiltrators for electoral gain, prompting a strong political clash.
As West Bengal braces for assembly elections, the BJP emphasized the urgent need for a government committed to genuine development while critiquing the current regime for alleged misrule and corruption.
(With inputs from agencies.)
