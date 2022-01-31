Left Menu

Portugal's Socialist Party secure absolute majority in Parliament

Portugal's ruling Socialist Party (PS) has secured an absolute majority in Parliament as a result of the snap elections held on Sunday, data from the country's Interior Ministry released after 99 per cent of the ballots had been counted shows.

ANI | Lisbon | Updated: 31-01-2022 08:05 IST | Created: 31-01-2022 08:05 IST
Portugal's Socialist Party secure absolute majority in Parliament
Portugal Prime Minister Antonio Costa. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Portugal

Lisbon [Portugal], January 31 (ANI/Sputnik): Portugal's ruling Socialist Party (PS) has secured an absolute majority in Parliament as a result of the snap elections held on Sunday, data from the country's Interior Ministry released after 99 per cent of the ballots had been counted shows.

PS, led by Prime Minister Antonio Costa, got 42 per cent of the votes and won 117 out of the 230 mandates (the count continues), thus Costa will retain the post. The Social Democratic Party is second with around 28 per cent.

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez has already congratulated Costa on the victory of the Socialist Party in the Sunday elections in Portugal, which were called by President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa after the parliament failed to approve the state budget submitted by Costa's socialist government this past fall. (ANI/Sputnik)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
ALS may now be diagnosed with simple, reliable blood tests: Study

ALS may now be diagnosed with simple, reliable blood tests: Study

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: Easier to produce COVID vaccine shows promise in trials; nasal spray vaccine booster works in mice; Scientists want Britain to back COVID patent waivers and more

Science News Roundup: Easier to produce COVID vaccine shows promise in trial...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Easier to produce COVID vaccine shows promise in trials; nasal spray vaccine booster works in mice

Science News Roundup: Easier to produce COVID vaccine shows promise in trial...

 Global
4
Study finds Zika vaccine shows better results in preclinical studies

Study finds Zika vaccine shows better results in preclinical studies

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022