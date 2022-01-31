Left Menu

UNSC meet on Ukraine conflict today

The United Nations Security Council (UNSC) meeting on the Ukraine conflict is set to take place on Monday with Norway chairing the Security Council.

ANI | New York | Updated: 31-01-2022 08:36 IST | Created: 31-01-2022 08:36 IST
The United Nations Security Council (UNSC) meeting on the Ukraine conflict is set to take place on Monday with Norway chairing the Security Council. According to TASS News, the United States intends to highlight the situation around Ukraine at the United Security Council meeting.

Earlier, US Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield confirmed that the mission had requested an open UN Security Council meeting to discuss the situation on Ukraine's border and said she looks forward to direct and purposeful discussions on Monday, reported Sputnik News. "Today, after weeks of close consultation with Ukraine and partners on the Security Council, the United States called an open meeting of the Security Council to discuss a matter of crucial importance to international peace and security: Russia's threatening behaviour against Ukraine and the build-up of Russian troops on Ukraine's borders and in Belarus," Thomas-Greenfield said in a statement on Thursday.

She added, "The Council's full attention is needed now, and we look forward to the direct and purposeful discussion on Monday." In recent developments, the head of states and governments of France, Germany, Ukraine and Russia met on January 26 in Paris under the Normandy format and called for an unconditional ceasefire in the Donbas region of Ukraine.

The officials reaffirmed that the Minsk agreements signed in 2014 are the basis of the work of the Normandy format, the four-party diplomatic group which was set up to resolve the conflict in the Donbas region. (ANI)

