Brazil registers 134,175 new daily COVID-19 cases

Brazil's Ministry of Health on Sunday reported 134,175 COVID-19 cases and 330 deaths in the past 24 hours, bringing the country's total caseload and death toll to 25,348,797 and 626,854 respectively.

31-01-2022
Brazil's Ministry of Health on Sunday reported 134,175 COVID-19 cases and 330 deaths in the past 24 hours, bringing the country's total caseload and death toll to 25,348,797 and 626,854 respectively. The moving average of cases stood at 186,363 and deaths at 537 as of Sunday, the highest levels since September 2021, with the mortality rate at 298 per 100,000 inhabitants.

The Omicron variant triggered a new wave of infections in the South American country, which began last December. The ministry said the figures released Sunday are not complete due to technical problems in supplying statistical data.

Brazil has the world's second-highest COVID-19 death toll, following the United States, and the world's third-largest caseload, behind the United States and India.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

