Israel launches air attack targeting Damascus area: Reports

Israel has launched an air attack over the suburbs of Damascus, the Syrian state television reported in the early hours of Monday citing a military source.

ANI | Tel Aviv | Updated: 31-01-2022 11:19 IST | Created: 31-01-2022 11:19 IST
Representative Image. (Photo Credit - Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
Tel Aviv [Israel], January 31 (ANI/Sputnik): Israel has launched an air attack over the suburbs of Damascus, the Syrian state television reported in the early hours of Monday citing a military source.

The source said that the attack occurred at around 03:05 local time (01:05 GMT on Monday). Several missiles were launched from the direction of Riyaq (also known as Rayak, a Lebanese town located east of Beirut), targeting some areas in the vicinity of Damascus.

There were no immediate reports of casualties or damage. (ANI/Sputnik)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

